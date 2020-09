Nigéria: la Cour suprême valide le droit des filles d’hériter

The crisis affecting the Lake Chad Basin is one of the most severe humanitarian emergencies in the world. More than 2.2 million people have been displaced, half of whom are children, and at least 10 million need assistance across north-east Nigeria, Cameroon’s far north, western Chad and south-east Niger. The impact of this brutal conflict on adolescent girls has been far-reaching, affected almost every aspect of their lives. To help them rebuild their lives, Plan International is providing girls with psychosocial support, helping girls resume their education and teaching them new livelihood skills so they can make their own money and take care of their families.