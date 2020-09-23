Après avoir uriné sur son trophée Grammy, Kanye West nominé pour les Billboard Music Awards 2020

Le rappeur américain primé à plusieurs reprises, Kanye West, a été nominé pour les Billboard Music Awards 2020, moins d’une semaine après avoir partagé une vidéo de lui-même en train d’uriner sur l’un de ses 21 Grammy Awards.

Moins d’une semaine après ses frasques sur les réseaux sociaux, Kanye West est nominé pour la prestigieuse distinction des Billboard Music Awards 2020. Le rappeur américain avait déclenché l’ire sur la toile en postant une vidéo dans laquelle il est vu entrain d’uriner sur l’un de ses trophées Grammy. Mais cela n’a visiblement pas affecté les organisateurs des Billboards.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Mardi, le magazine Billboard a publié sa liste des artistes en course pour ses prix 2020 avec West et Post Malone dans le lot. En tête du classement général, on retrouve Malone avec 16 nominations et Lil Nas X qui est lice dans 13 catégories différentes. Billie Eilish et Khalid sont à égalité avec 12 nominations tandis que Kanye West n’en compte que 9. Les prix sont basés sur la période du 23 mars 2019 au 14 mars 2020. Pour l’édition de cette année, Kelly Clarkson, une actrice américaine, sera de retour en tant qu’animatrice d’un événement diffusé en direct depuis le Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles le 14 octobre.

Voici la liste complète:

Meilleur artiste:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Meilleur nouvel artiste:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (vote par les fans):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Meilleur artiste masculin:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Meilleure artiste féminine:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo / Groupe:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! À la discothèque

Meilleur artiste du Billboard 200:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artiste:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Meilleur artiste de chansons en streaming:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Meilleur artiste des ventes de chansons:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Meilleur artiste de chansons de radio:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Meilleur artiste social (voté par les fans):

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Meilleur artiste en tournée:

Elton John

Metallica

P! Nk

The Rolling Stones Ed Sheeran

Meilleur artiste R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Meilleur artiste masculin R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Meilleure artiste féminine R&B:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Meilleure tournée R&B:

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Meilleur artiste rap:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Meilleur artiste rap masculin:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Meilleure artiste rap féminine:

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Meilleur artiste country:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Meilleur artiste masculin country:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Meilleure artiste féminine country:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Meilleur duo / groupe country:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Meilleur artiste rock:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

vingt et un pilotes

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Metallica

Les Rolling Stones

Meilleur artiste latin:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Meilleur artiste dance / électronique:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Meilleur artiste chrétien:

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Meilleur artiste gospel:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

PRIX DE L’ALBUM

Meilleur album du Billboard 200:

Billie Eilish «Quand nous nous endormons tous, où allons-nous?»

Ariana Grande «Thank U, Next»

Khalid «Free Spirit»

Post Malone «Hollywood’s Bleeding»

Taylor Swift «Lover»

Top bande originale:

“Aladdin”

“Descendants 3”

“Frozen II”

“K-12” de Melanie Martinez

“The Dirt” de Mötley Crüe

Meilleur album R&B:

Beyoncé «Homecoming: The Live Album»

Justin Bieber «Changes»

Chris Brown «Indigo»

Khalid «Free Spirit»

Summer Walker «Over It»

Meilleur album de rap:

DaBaby «Kirk»

Juice WRLD «Death Race For Love»

Post Malone «Hollywood’s Bleeding»

Roddy Ricch «Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial»

Young Thug «So Much Fun»

Meilleur album country:

Kane Brown «Experiment»

Luke Combs «Ce que vous voyez est ce que vous obtenez»

Maren Morris «Girl»

Thomas Rhett «Center Point Road»

Morgan Wallen «If I Know Me»

Meilleur album rock:

The Lumineers «III»

Slipknot «We Are Not Your Kind»

Apprivoiser Impala «The Slow Rush»

Outil «Fear Inoculum»

Vampire Weekend «Father of the Bride»

Meilleur album latin:

J Balvin & Bad Bunny «Oasis»

Farruko «Gangalee»

Maluma «11:11»

Romeo Santos «Utopía»

Sech «Sueños»

Meilleur album dance / électronique:

Avicii «Tim»

The Chainsmokers «World War Joy»

Illenium «Ascend»

Marshmello «Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set»

Alan Walker «Different World»

Meilleur album chrétien:

Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”

Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”

Hillsong United “People”

Skillet “Victorious”

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Meilleur album gospel

Kirk Franklin «Long Live Love»

Donald Lawrence et les chanteurs de Tri-City «Goshen»

William McDowell «The Cry: A Live Worship Experience»

Chorale du dimanche «Jesus Is Born»

Kanye West «Jesus is King»

PRIX DE LA CHANSON

Top Hot 100 chanson:

Lewis Capaldi «Quelqu’un que vous aimiez»

Billie Eilish «méchant»

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus «Old Town Road»

Lizzo «Truth Hurts»

Shawn Mendes et Camila Cabello «Señorita»

Meilleure chanson en streaming:

Chris Brown ft. Drake «No Guidance»

Billie Eilish «bad guy»

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus «Old Town Road»

Lil Tecca «Ran $ om»

Post Malone & Swae Lee «Sunflower (Spider-Man : Dans le Spider-Verse) »

Chanson la plus vendue:

Lewis Capaldi «Someone You Loved»

Billie Eilish «bad guy»

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus «Old Town Road»

Lizzo «Truth Hurts»

Blake Shelton «God’s Country»

Meilleure chanson radio:

Lewis Capaldi «Quelqu’un que vous aimiez»

Jonas Brothers «Sucker»

Khalid «Parlez»

Lizzo «Truth Hurts»

Ed Sheeran et Justin Bieber «Je m’en fiche»

Meilleure collaboration (votée par les fans):

Chris Brown avec Drake ‘No Guidance’

Lil Nas X avec Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Shawn Mendes et Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Dans le Spider-Verse) ‘

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’ Je m’en fiche ‘

Meilleure chanson R&B:

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Doja Cat & Tyga ‘Juicy’

Khalid ‘Talk’

Lizzo ‘Good As Hell’

The Weeknd ‘Heartless’

Meilleure chanson rap:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Lil Tecca ‘Ran $ om’

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’

Post Malone ‘Sensationnel.’

Meilleure chanson country:

Dan + Shay avec Justin Bieber ’10, 000 heures ‘

Maren Morris’ The Bones ‘

Old Dominion’ One Man Band ‘

Blake Shelton’ God’s Country ‘

Morgan Wallen’ Whiskey Glasses ‘

Meilleure chanson rock:

Imagine Dragons ‘Bad Liar’

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker ‘I Think I’m Okay’

Panic! À la discothèque ‘Hey Look Ma, je l’ai fait’

Twenty One Pilots ‘Chlore’

Twenty One Pilots ‘The Hype’

Meilleure chanson latine:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna et J Balvin ‘China’

Bad Bunny & Tainy ‘Callaita’

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow ‘Con Calma’

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny ‘No Me Conoce’

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA «Otro Trago»

Meilleure chanson dance / électronique:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee ‘Close To Me’

Illenium & Jon Bellion ‘Good Things Fall Apart’

Kygo x Whitney Houston ‘Higher J’adore ‘

Marshmello ft. Chvrches’ Here With Me ‘

Meilleure chanson chrétienne:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser et Melissa Helser ‘Raise A Hallelujah’

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West ‘Nobody’

Lauren Daigle ‘Rescue’

For King & Country ‘God Only Knows’

Kanye West ‘Follow God’

Meilleure chanson gospel:

Kirk Franklin ‘Love Theory’

Kanye West ‘Fermé dimanche’

Kanye West ‘Follow God’

Kanye West ‘On God’

Kanye West ‘Selah’