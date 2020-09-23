Après avoir uriné sur son trophée Grammy, Kanye West nominé pour les Billboard Music Awards 2020
Le rappeur américain primé à plusieurs reprises, Kanye West, a été nominé pour les Billboard Music Awards 2020, moins d’une semaine après avoir partagé une vidéo de lui-même en train d’uriner sur l’un de ses 21 Grammy Awards.
Moins d’une semaine après ses frasques sur les réseaux sociaux, Kanye West est nominé pour la prestigieuse distinction des Billboard Music Awards 2020. Le rappeur américain avait déclenché l’ire sur la toile en postant une vidéo dans laquelle il est vu entrain d’uriner sur l’un de ses trophées Grammy. Mais cela n’a visiblement pas affecté les organisateurs des Billboards.
Mardi, le magazine Billboard a publié sa liste des artistes en course pour ses prix 2020 avec West et Post Malone dans le lot. En tête du classement général, on retrouve Malone avec 16 nominations et Lil Nas X qui est lice dans 13 catégories différentes. Billie Eilish et Khalid sont à égalité avec 12 nominations tandis que Kanye West n’en compte que 9. Les prix sont basés sur la période du 23 mars 2019 au 14 mars 2020. Pour l’édition de cette année, Kelly Clarkson, une actrice américaine, sera de retour en tant qu’animatrice d’un événement diffusé en direct depuis le Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles le 14 octobre.
Voici la liste complète:
Meilleur artiste:
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Meilleur nouvel artiste:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (vote par les fans):
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Meilleur artiste masculin:
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Meilleure artiste féminine:
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo / Groupe:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! À la discothèque
Meilleur artiste du Billboard 200:
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artiste:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Meilleur artiste de chansons en streaming:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Meilleur artiste des ventes de chansons:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Meilleur artiste de chansons de radio:
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Meilleur artiste social (voté par les fans):
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Meilleur artiste en tournée:
Elton John
Metallica
P! Nk
The Rolling Stones Ed Sheeran
Meilleur artiste R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Meilleur artiste masculin R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Meilleure artiste féminine R&B:
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Meilleure tournée R&B:
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Meilleur artiste rap:
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Meilleur artiste rap masculin:
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Meilleure artiste rap féminine:
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Meilleur artiste country:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Meilleur artiste masculin country:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Meilleure artiste féminine country:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Meilleur duo / groupe country:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Meilleur artiste rock:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
vingt et un pilotes
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Metallica
Les Rolling Stones
Meilleur artiste latin:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Meilleur artiste dance / électronique:
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Meilleur artiste chrétien:
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Meilleur artiste gospel:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
PRIX DE L’ALBUM
Meilleur album du Billboard 200:
Billie Eilish «Quand nous nous endormons tous, où allons-nous?»
Ariana Grande «Thank U, Next»
Khalid «Free Spirit»
Post Malone «Hollywood’s Bleeding»
Taylor Swift «Lover»
Top bande originale:
“Aladdin”
“Descendants 3”
“Frozen II”
“K-12” de Melanie Martinez
“The Dirt” de Mötley Crüe
Meilleur album R&B:
Beyoncé «Homecoming: The Live Album»
Justin Bieber «Changes»
Chris Brown «Indigo»
Khalid «Free Spirit»
Summer Walker «Over It»
Meilleur album de rap:
DaBaby «Kirk»
Juice WRLD «Death Race For Love»
Post Malone «Hollywood’s Bleeding»
Roddy Ricch «Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial»
Young Thug «So Much Fun»
Meilleur album country:
Kane Brown «Experiment»
Luke Combs «Ce que vous voyez est ce que vous obtenez»
Maren Morris «Girl»
Thomas Rhett «Center Point Road»
Morgan Wallen «If I Know Me»
Meilleur album rock:
The Lumineers «III»
Slipknot «We Are Not Your Kind»
Apprivoiser Impala «The Slow Rush»
Outil «Fear Inoculum»
Vampire Weekend «Father of the Bride»
Meilleur album latin:
J Balvin & Bad Bunny «Oasis»
Farruko «Gangalee»
Maluma «11:11»
Romeo Santos «Utopía»
Sech «Sueños»
Meilleur album dance / électronique:
Avicii «Tim»
The Chainsmokers «World War Joy»
Illenium «Ascend»
Marshmello «Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set»
Alan Walker «Different World»
Meilleur album chrétien:
Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”
Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”
Hillsong United “People”
Skillet “Victorious”
Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Meilleur album gospel
Kirk Franklin «Long Live Love»
Donald Lawrence et les chanteurs de Tri-City «Goshen»
William McDowell «The Cry: A Live Worship Experience»
Chorale du dimanche «Jesus Is Born»
Kanye West «Jesus is King»
PRIX DE LA CHANSON
Top Hot 100 chanson:
Lewis Capaldi «Quelqu’un que vous aimiez»
Billie Eilish «méchant»
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus «Old Town Road»
Lizzo «Truth Hurts»
Shawn Mendes et Camila Cabello «Señorita»
Meilleure chanson en streaming:
Chris Brown ft. Drake «No Guidance»
Billie Eilish «bad guy»
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus «Old Town Road»
Lil Tecca «Ran $ om»
Post Malone & Swae Lee «Sunflower (Spider-Man : Dans le Spider-Verse) »
Chanson la plus vendue:
Lewis Capaldi «Someone You Loved»
Billie Eilish «bad guy»
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus «Old Town Road»
Lizzo «Truth Hurts»
Blake Shelton «God’s Country»
Meilleure chanson radio:
Lewis Capaldi «Quelqu’un que vous aimiez»
Jonas Brothers «Sucker»
Khalid «Parlez»
Lizzo «Truth Hurts»
Ed Sheeran et Justin Bieber «Je m’en fiche»
Meilleure collaboration (votée par les fans):
Chris Brown avec Drake ‘No Guidance’
Lil Nas X avec Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’
Shawn Mendes et Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’
Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Dans le Spider-Verse) ‘
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’ Je m’en fiche ‘
Meilleure chanson R&B:
Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’
Doja Cat & Tyga ‘Juicy’
Khalid ‘Talk’
Lizzo ‘Good As Hell’
The Weeknd ‘Heartless’
Meilleure chanson rap:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’
Lil Tecca ‘Ran $ om’
Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’
Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’
Post Malone ‘Sensationnel.’
Meilleure chanson country:
Dan + Shay avec Justin Bieber ’10, 000 heures ‘
Maren Morris’ The Bones ‘
Old Dominion’ One Man Band ‘
Blake Shelton’ God’s Country ‘
Morgan Wallen’ Whiskey Glasses ‘
Meilleure chanson rock:
Imagine Dragons ‘Bad Liar’
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker ‘I Think I’m Okay’
Panic! À la discothèque ‘Hey Look Ma, je l’ai fait’
Twenty One Pilots ‘Chlore’
Twenty One Pilots ‘The Hype’
Meilleure chanson latine:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna et J Balvin ‘China’
Bad Bunny & Tainy ‘Callaita’
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow ‘Con Calma’
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny ‘No Me Conoce’
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA «Otro Trago»
Meilleure chanson dance / électronique:
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee ‘Close To Me’
Illenium & Jon Bellion ‘Good Things Fall Apart’
Kygo x Whitney Houston ‘Higher J’adore ‘
Marshmello ft. Chvrches’ Here With Me ‘
Meilleure chanson chrétienne:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser et Melissa Helser ‘Raise A Hallelujah’
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West ‘Nobody’
Lauren Daigle ‘Rescue’
For King & Country ‘God Only Knows’
Kanye West ‘Follow God’
Meilleure chanson gospel:
Kirk Franklin ‘Love Theory’
Kanye West ‘Fermé dimanche’
Kanye West ‘Follow God’
Kanye West ‘On God’
Kanye West ‘Selah’