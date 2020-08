eFootball PES 2021: Lionel Messi et Cristiano Ronaldo dans la même équipe

Here it is, the OFFICIAL COVER DESIGN of #eFootballPES2021 SEASON UPDATE!



🔥 MESSI. RONALDO. DAVIES. RASHFORD. 🔥



4️⃣ of the football world’s best & brightest players adorn the cover, available September 15th on PS4, Xbox One & Steam!



Pre-order here: https://t.co/3XL7Wok2f8 pic.twitter.com/AN3jegdqne