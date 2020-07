Ghana: la vie se complique pour Akuapem Poloo, après sa photo de nudité avec son fils de 7 ans

View this post on Instagram

This is all shades of Wrong “ So you actually went to the studio Removed your Clothes and got naked How did you even hold your Son Watching him see you naked 🙆🏼‍♀️ I also watched the Video you made and also said You bath with your Son 😳😳😳 at this Age? Aunty you really Delusional and you need urgent Mental Evaluation 🙅 You wanted to break the Internet but you Broke yourself Alu melu 🚶‍♂️ There are other decent and creative ways to get the Attention you needed!! You just messed up this Child’s Head it’s a Shame 🖊