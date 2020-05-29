Inde : un Nigérian battu à mort (vidéo)

Société
Par Romaric Déguénon (Stag)
@ within nigeria

Accusé de vol, un ressortissant nigérian, résidant à New Delhi, en Inde, a été battu à mort par une foule surchauffée.

A lire aussi:

Le Nigéria saisit un avion britannique pour avoir violé l’interdiction de vols commerciaux

« J’ai vendu mon bébé pour 340 $ à cause de la faim », la triste histoire d’une orpheline

Covid-19 au Nigéria : des imams et pasteurs arrêtés pour avoir violé le confinement

Selon la presse nigériane, l’homme d’affaires, populairement appelé Sunny Mike, a été battu à mort le mercredi 27 mai à Palam, New Delhi. Selon les rapports de la police, le ressortissant nigérian a été accusé de vol par une Indienne, ce qui a incité des passants à le battre jusqu’à ce qu’il s’évanouisse. Un brutal passage à tabac, qui aura malheureusement eu raison de lui, puisqu’il a rendu l’âme, avant l’arrivée des policiers et son corps a été immédiatement transféré à la morgue.

Cet incident, qui n’est pas le premier, a indigné la communauté nigériane, vivant en Inde, qui s’est ruée sur les réseaux sociaux pour demander justice. Réagissant au drame, la mission nigériane en Inde (NIDCOM) a indiqué qu’une enquête est en cours, afin de déterminer les tenants et aboutissants de cette affaire. «Nous avons appris qu’un Nigérian a été brutalement battu à Delhi, en Inde. La mission nigériane en Inde enquête actuellement sur les circonstances. Nous appelons la communauté nigériane en Inde à être calme», a déclaré le NIDCOM sur ses canaux officiels.

View this post on Instagram

The death of a Nigerian man who was brutally beaten in India has received the attention of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). WITHIN NIGERIA  learnt that the Nigerian businessman popularly called Sunny Mike was beaten to death on Wednesday, May 27 at Palam, New Delhi. According to report, the businessman was accused of theft by an Indian lady which prompted passers-by to beat him till he passed out. The businessman had died before the arrival of the police at the scene and his body was immediately moved to the morgue while friends and family members took to social media to demand justice. Reacting to Sunny Mike's death, a video of the brutal beating was shared by NIDCOM and disclosed that Nigerian mission in India is aware and currently investigating the incident. The statement reads thus; "Our attention has been drawn to above incident of a Nigerian brutally beaten up in Delhi, India. The Nigerian mission in India is aware and are currently investigating the circumstances. We call on Nigeria Community in India to be calm as the Mission is aware."

A post shared by Within Nigeria (@withinnigeria) on

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse email ne sera pas publiée.

A la une de l'actualité

A la Une

Côte d’Ivoire: les explications de Simone Ehivet sur la « libération » de Laurent Gbagbo

Angèle M. ADANLE
A la Une

Côte d’ivoire: désormais libre de ses mouvements, Laurent Gbagbo réagit

Société

Coronavirus au Bénin: le gouvernement fixe les conditions de réouverture des lieux de culte

Politique

Bénin – Echec de l’élection de Yaya Aboubacar: le ver était dans le fruit

Société

Laurent Gbagbo et Blé Goudé: la CPI allège leurs conditions de mise en liberté

Bénin

Bénin – Communales 2020: voici la liste des maires élus ce jeudi 28 mai

Bénin: le conseil communal de Tori-Bossito installé

Bénin: le rapport d’observation des communales 2020 transmis à Louis vlavonou

Bénin – Parakou: l’élection d’Aboubakar Yaya au poste de maire rejetée

Bénin: Ignace Ouorou élu maire de Copargo sous la bananière des FCBE

Afrique

Côte d’Ivoire: réaction de Bédié après la levée des restrictions de liberté de Gbagbo

Coronavirus : près de 9 000 cas confirmés au Nigéria

Libération de Gbagbo et Blé Goudé : voici ce que dit la décision de la CPI

Trois ressortissants chinois assassinés en Zambie

Nigéria: « Les camions de Dangote ont tué plus de personnes en 1 mois que la Covid-19 »

Monde

Juventus Turin: mécontent, Cristiano Ronaldo sur le départ ?

Série A : la date de retour dévoilée

USA – Décès de l’Afro-américain George Floyd: réaction de l’ONU !

Loi sur la sécurité à Hong Kong : les Etats-Unis et leurs alliés condamnent la Chine

Premier League : la date de la reprise du championnat enfin connue