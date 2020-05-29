Inde : un Nigérian battu à mort (vidéo)

View this post on Instagram

The death of a Nigerian man who was brutally beaten in India has received the attention of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). WITHIN NIGERIA learnt that the Nigerian businessman popularly called Sunny Mike was beaten to death on Wednesday, May 27 at Palam, New Delhi. According to report, the businessman was accused of theft by an Indian lady which prompted passers-by to beat him till he passed out. The businessman had died before the arrival of the police at the scene and his body was immediately moved to the morgue while friends and family members took to social media to demand justice. Reacting to Sunny Mike's death, a video of the brutal beating was shared by NIDCOM and disclosed that Nigerian mission in India is aware and currently investigating the incident. The statement reads thus; "Our attention has been drawn to above incident of a Nigerian brutally beaten up in Delhi, India. The Nigerian mission in India is aware and are currently investigating the circumstances. We call on Nigeria Community in India to be calm as the Mission is aware."