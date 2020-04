Lutte contre le Covid-19: les dons exceptionnels de Jay-Z et de Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

Today #JAYZ's @shawncartersf announced it will be joining with @badgalriri’s @claralionelfdn to give a combined $2 million to the #MayorsFundforLA #FundforPublicSchools @ACLU_Nationwide & @TheNYIC in support of undocumented workers, children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless people in the United States.