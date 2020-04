Chynna : la cause de son décès dévoilée

View this post on Instagram

imma be honest. im pretty desensitized to how scary even the word “heroin” is. you should absolutely find it scary. when my mom died a year to the day i got out of rehab, i really desensitized. but im just here to prove you dont have to die and that it can happen to anyone for a multitude of reasons. also, in the black community we have a tendency to write the “weird” folks in the family off as “crazy” out of a combination of ignorance and fear. love up on yourself and those you care about. and if you do drugs, practice moderation. okay cool. holler. and im around if you need an ear. i dont give like, advice. but im a solid boney shoulder to lean on.