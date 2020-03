Saint-Patrick: Kate Middleton et le prince William rompent leur tradition annuelle

View this post on Instagram

Wishing our Irish followers a Happy St Patrick's Day!

In this photograph, The Queen is seen inspecting the @IrishGuards at Windsor Castle in 2009. Her Majesty is Colonel in Chief of the regiment.