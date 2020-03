Nigéria : Davido fait le show à Ibadan en pleine crise de coronavirus (vidéo)

View this post on Instagram

It’s @davidoofficial x @bredhkn in the building. And they came through with the full squad. This isn’t a throwback 😝. They are here live! 10:42pm 😂😂🥰 Tag anyone you know here 😉. @stonecafeibadan #StoneCafeIbadan #Davido #30BG #StoneorNothing #EverythingStone #Premium #MegaCity #Ibadan