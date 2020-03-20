Megxit : Meghan Markle et Harry tenteraient-ils de se racheter auprès de William et Kate ?
Après s’être faits lyncher sur la toile par les internautes, Meghan Markle et son époux, le Prince Harry, ont fait la promotion de plusieurs organisations, toujours dans le but d’apporter leurs soutiens aux personnes en isolement. Parmi ces dernières, se trouve la plateforme « Give us a shout », lancée dans le mois de mai 2019 avec Kate Middleton et le prince William.
Après avoir essuyé de lourdes critiques sur la toile, les Sussex ont finalement pris la décision d’apaiser les tensions. Ces derniers qui doivent faire leurs adieux à la royauté le 31 mars 2020, semblent tenter de se reconnecter avec les membres royaux. Meghan Markle et son époux, le prince Harry, ont alors décidé de faire la promotion de plusieurs organisations, dont « Give us a shout », après avoir relayé le communiqué de la Reine Elizabeth II.
« Avec une évolution constante de l’étendue du coronavirus, nous devons tous nous adapter à cette nouvelle réalité et aux sentiments qu’elle implique », notifient les parents du petit Archie sur leur compte Instagram. « Mais, voilà la bonne nouvelle (…) : oui, il y a de l’isolement et de la distance physique, mais il ne doit pas y avoir forcément de la solitude », poursuivent-ils, pour annoncer le principe de « Give us a shout » ou « shout ». Ladite plateforme propose un service téléphonique gratuit afin de venir en aide aux personnes isolées ou en grande difficulté sociale.
With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness. There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need. • – If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time • – If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through. • – If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.
Par ailleurs, le choix de cette organisation est loin d’être insignifiant pour le duc et la duchesse de Sussex. En effet, dans le mois de mai 2019, les deux couples princiers ont lancé ce service. « Catherine et moi, Harry et Meghan ne pourrions pas être plus fiers de ce que ‘Give Us a Shout’ a accompli », avait tweeté le duc de Cambridge dans le mois de novembre dernier. Cependant, il semblerait que les parents de Archie, après plusieurs mois de rupture consommée, soient pris de remords en ce moment de confinement, par la multiplication des messages généreux envers la famille royale britannique.
