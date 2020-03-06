Megxit: cette magnifique scène qui a fait pleurer Meghan Markle et le Prince Harry (vidéo)

Royauté
Par Claudia Dianou
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle

Le duc et la duchesse de Sussex ont assisté à une scène inédite qui leur a donné des larmes aux yeux, au cours des Endeavour Fund Awards ce jeudi 05 mars 2020.

 

Le prince Harry et son épouse Meghan Markle ont pris part à un grand évènement, la « Soirée des Endeavour Fund Awards », ce jeudi 05 mars 2020 pour leur première sortie depuis leur retour au Royaume-Uni. Et, au cours de cette soirée, un homme a déclaré sa flamme à sa dulcinée. En effet, après avoir reçu le prix de la reconnaissance, Danny Holland est passé à la demande de main de celle-là qui fait bouger son cœur. Cette dernière, qu’il appelle affectueusement « Missus », l’a rejoint sur scène et n’a pas hésité une seule seconde à lui dire un grand « Oui » accompagné des larmes. Devant les Sussex et toute l’assemblée présente, Danny Holland s’est mis à genoux pour passer la bague au doigt de sa préférée.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world. These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night: • “The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all – the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges – as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life changing injury.” • Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. Congratulations to all those who participated in endeavours over the last year and inspired others to push the boundaries of what’s possible! #EndeavorFundAwards

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Devant cette scène émouvante, pleine d’amour, le Prince Harry et son épouse Meghan Markle qui ovationnaient chaleureusement les deux fiancés n’ont pas pu très longtemps cacher leur émotion. Pendant que les deux amoureux se prenaient dans les bras, la maman du petit Archie a placé ses mains sur les genoux de son époux avant de lui chuchoter quelques mots à l’oreille.

mars, 2020

