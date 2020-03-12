Meghan Markle: le prix de sa nouvelle robe asymétrique déjà portée (photos)
Meghan Markle a dévoilé une nouvelle robe asymétrique lors d’une table ronde à laquelle elle a participée avec le prince Harry en marge du Commonwealth Trust.
La duchesse de Sussex, Meghan Markle, s’est affichée dans une nouvelle tenue, très chic avant la Journée du Commonwealth, à Londres. Mais avant cette cérémonie, qui s’est tenue à l’abbaye de Westminster, le prince Harry et Meghan Markle ont pris part à une réunion privée. Selon Closer, le couple a partagé sur leur compte Instagram officiel, des photos d’une réunion faite avec de jeunes leaders du Commonwealth Trust de la reine Elizabeth II, au palais de Buckingham, le mardi 10 mars 2020.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President. Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust • Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Crossfire for QCT
Pour l’occasion, Meghan Markle a mis une robe déjà portée par deux autres célébrités, selon le Daily Mail. Il s’agit de l’influenceuse Chrissy Teigen ainsi que l’actrice Tracee Ellis Ross. Comme l’indique les clichés, elle était vêtue d’une longue robe plissée et asymétrique, ceinturée à la taille, de couleur caramel. Cette robe originale et glamour signée Thornton Bregazzi vaut un peu plus de 800 euros.
Comme accessoire, Meghan Markle a opté pour une paire de boucles d’oreilles en or, en forme de vague, signée Edge Of Ember.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal, President and Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), recently hosted a conversation with young leaders from the QCT network, who each work with the Trust across its three pillars of champion, fund and connect. The group met at Buckingham Palace to discuss mental health, equal opportunities for all, and the importance of supporting youth leadership to help address global challenges and drive positive change around the world. The Duke and Duchess were joined by QCT Advisor @kenny.imafidon, Esther Marshall, founder of @standtallwomen and author of the @officialsophieandbunny book series; @izzy.obeng, founder of @foundervine; Victor Ugo, founder of @mentallyawareng and Kiran Kaur & Amna Akhtar of @heygirldreamer. You can read more about the discussion and the young leaders present at the link in our bio. 🎥 @wearecrossfire 📸 Hazel Thompson for @wearecrossfire
