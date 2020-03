Meghan Markle: ce geste de sa boulangerie préférée pendant la crise du Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the "Isolation Cake"! Know someone self-isolating that could do with a cake drop? Working from home got you feeling like you need some sweet, sweet joy in the form of cake? Order today for delivery within 10-miles of our Stokey bakery. Cakes are available in all flavours and in our new smaller family-size for the more intimate gatherings we are all restricted to (for now). #isolationcake ⠀ #purchasewithpurpose #socialenterprise #socent #empoweringwomen #luminarybakery #isolationcakes