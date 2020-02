Shannen Doherty: son rude combat contre le retour de son cancer du sein (photo)

View this post on Instagram

I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.