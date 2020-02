Katie Holmes pose en sous-vêtements pour la Une d’un magazine (photo)

View this post on Instagram

KATIE HOLMES | YOU’RE SAYING YOU'D LIKE TO BORROW A CUP OF SUGAR? HERE, HAVE TWO⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A winter odyssey across Gotham alongside the inimitable @KatieHolmes212 saw the actor discussing her upcoming films, "The Secret: Dare To Dream” and “Brahms: The Boy II," as well as life in New York (including risky West-Side Highway bike-riding), her new role directing, and of course, how to keep positive.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "I laugh a lot with my girlfriends," shares Holmes. "I try to have an awareness when things aren’t going well, to see the humor in it. This is because I tend to set my expectations high and then it’s never really what I thought, and that’s funny. Don’t we all do that?"⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Read the whole interview at Flaunt.com and buy #TheHomeIssue, out now.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Holmes wears @OLIVIERTHEYSKENS coat and romper, @YSL BY @ANTHONYVACCARELLO shoes, and @ROBERTO_COIN earrings and bracelet.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photographed by William Lords | @williamlords⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Styled by Monty Jackson | @mrmontyjackson⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Written by Mui-Hai Chu | @muihai⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hair: DJ Quintero | @djquintero⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Makeup: Genevieve Herr | @genevieveherr⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Manicurist: Elle Gerstein | @enamelle⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Produced by: Sharon Pandolfo Perez | @sharonpandolfo ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #flauntmagazine #flaunt #flauntfeature #TheHomeIssue #168⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @ROBERTO_COIN