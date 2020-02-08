États-Unis: Trop glamour sur Instagram, une pompière se fait licencier (Photos)
Une pompière américaine de 27 ans accuse sa direction de licenciement abusif. Elle affirme que les raisons pour lesquelles elle a été remerciée en août dernier sont sexistes.
Dans le Colorado, aux États-Unis, une pompière et secouriste s’est fait licencier par son employeur en août dernier, en raison de son activité jugée trop floue sur Instagram. Presley Pritchard a décidé de porter plainte pour licenciement abusif. Les supérieurs de Presley Pritchard lui reprochaient régulièrement la nature de ses clichés postés sur le réseau social.
En effet, à côté de son métier, la jeune femme tient un compte, suivi par près de 140.000 abonnés, sur lequel elle poste du contenu sponsorisé en rapport avec le fitness. L’Evergreen Fire Rescue, employeur de l’ancienne pompière, se défend en affirmant que la frontière entre vie personnelle et vie professionnelle était devenue trop floue, rapporte BFMTV. L’entreprise avait reçu plusieurs plaintes de la part de collègues et citoyens qui jugeaient ses publications trop osées.
Une décision jugée « très hypocrite »
Selon l’employeur, son licenciement serait dû à certaines photos où l’ancienne pompière pose en uniforme de travail. Ses supérieurs lui auraient donné un délai de cinq jours pour les supprimer. De son côté, Presley Pritchard a jugé cette décision sexiste et infondée. Elle prétend avoir reçu l’autorisation de poster des photos en uniforme sur son compte. La jeune femme explique également que certains de ses collègues masculins n’ont jamais eu de problèmes en rapport avec leurs photos sur Instagram. “C’était quotidien. C’était comme marcher sur des œufs. C’est très hypocrite. C’est nul. Les calendriers de pompiers sexy sont monnaie courante, mais si c’était des femmes, tout le monde les traiterait de “sal****”. Pour les mecs, c’est normal”, a-t-elle raconté à Vice.
View this post on Instagram
My face when someone mentions how I’m “provocative” in professional attire 🤣 – This post is for all the ladies out there making a difference, doing their jobs day in & day out. – Have you ever been asked why you wear makeup in uniform? Or why you brush your hair and care how it looks? Or why you tighten your pants “too tight.” Or been told that you are too “manly,” “too skinny,” “too small,” or “you’re provocative” because of your curves or way you look that you can’t help? – If you’re a female in this field, especially an attractive or curvy girl, you’re GOING TO be ridiculed. You’re going to be mocked, made fun of, talked about poorly, judged by looks. – Here’s the thing; when you genuinely love yourself and others and what you’re doing while radiating the love of Jesus & walking in your calling, the enemy WILL try to knock you down. Did you know the enemy only attacks things of value? He sees you walking in God’s calling for your life, helping and inspiring others, and he will do EVERYTHING in his power to prevent you, stop you, discourage you, and talk you out of things meant for you. He does this through words, judgmental unbelievers, temptation; the devil has a bag of tricks up his sleeve. Don’t give in. Don’t be discouraged. Don’t throw in the towel. Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can. So be a light to others. Keep shining. Keep doing you. Keep staying in your lane, inspiring, and making a difference. . . . . . #firefighter #firefighterworkouts #sweaty #ems #firefighterfitness #firefighterworkout #fitfirefighter #femalefirefighter #thinredline #fitfemalefirefighter #paramedic #fitforduty #womeninuniform #functionaltraining #medic #firstresponder #firedepartment #onduty #fitnessmotivation #mediclife #functionalfitness
View this post on Instagram
Old pic cuz I’m actually on the couch currently eating chicken noodle soup, drinking pedialyte, and hacking up a lung thanks to my Petri dish children who bring everything home from school 😂 Wishing I could train but currently doped on nyquil 😭 How’s the start of your week going? 😂😭 . . . . . #firefighter #firefighterworkouts #turnouts #firefighterfit #firefighterfitness #firefighterworkout #fitfirefighter #femalefirefighter #thinredline #fitfemalefirefighter #911 #fitforduty #womeninuniform #functionaltraining #firechick #seattlestairclimb #roadtostairclimb2019 #firedepartment #onduty #goals #fitnessmotivation #ladderco #functionalfitness
View this post on Instagram
Anyone else feel like 2020 been testing them lately or is that just me!? 🤨. 🤓2032 is gonna be my year. Just you wait.. – Jokes aside; If you want 2020 to be your year, Don’t sit on the couch and wait for it. Go out & make a change. Smile more. Be excited. Do new things. Unfollow negative people on social media. Post the swimsuit pic. Workout. Go to bed early. Wake up early. Show more gratitude. Ignore the haters. Practice self care. – Don’t settle for basic baby, Extraordinary is where it’s at. . . . . DM for coaching inquiries @cnc.apparel || code: presleykp @1upnutrition || code: presleykp @ninelineapparel || code: presleykp @herbstrong || code: presley15 @warriorflask || code: presleykp
View this post on Instagram
@1upnutrition Guava Nectarine BCAAs were a life saver on the lake today ☀️Spending all day in the sun and heat really take a lot out of you 😪 Been taking some time to finally get out and enjoy the sunshine, Montana summers are to die for 😍 || use code PRESLEYKP for any 1UPNutrition products 🤟🏼 . . . . . . #beach #bikini #lakedays #mt #bigskycountry #becomebetter #1upnutrition #team1up #swimsuit #lake #montana #bodybuilding #athlete #fitness #fitmom #fitspo #flatheadlake #406 #july #tattedchicks #tattoo #girlswithtats #sunshine #Boating #sunday #fitnessmodel
View this post on Instagram
