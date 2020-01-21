Sport

Officiel : l’algérien Bentaleb rebondit à Newcastle

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 20: Nabil Bentaleb of Schalke in action during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between FC Schalke 04 and Manchester City at Veltins-Arena on February 20, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/getty images)

La direction technique du club anglais de Newcastle a officialisé la venue de l’algérien Nabil Bentaleb en provenance de Schalke 04. Le joueur s’engage avec les Magpies sous la forme d’un prêt avec option d’achat.

Après une aventure infructueuse en allemagne,  Nabil Bentaleb est de retour en Premier League. Placardisé à Schalke depuis le début de saison, l’ancien milieu de Tottenham a été prêté jusqu’en fin de saison à Newcastle, avec une option d’achat estimée à 10M €. « Je suis très heureux de revenir en Premier League, surtout dans un club comme Newcastle. Le projet m’a vraiment intéressé. Je voulais absolument revenir en Premier League. Le coach me fait confiance et le club aussi, j’ai ressenti ça tout de suite. C’est parfait pour moi », a réagi l’international algérien de 25 ans.

« I’m very happy to come back to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle. The project really interested me. I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League. The coach had some trust in me and the club also – I saw that straight away – and I think it’s the perfect move for me. »

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1219613846807117824

