Miss Nigeria 2019: Etsanyi Tukura remporte la couronne (photos)

ImageCélébrité
Par Angèle M.
Etsanyi Tukura @ Akahi News

Etsanyi Tukura, représentante de l’État de Taraba a été couronnée Miss Nigeria 2019, ce samedi 30 novembre à Eko Convention Center de Lagos, au Nigéria.

Parmi les 18 finalistes de la grande finale de la 43ème édition du concours de beauté Miss Nigeria, c’est la jeune Tukura qui a été annoncée comme lauréate. Elle a ainsi forcé l’admiration du jury constitué de la diva Nollywood, Rita Dominic, les ex animatrices de la télé réalité BBNaija, Ike Onyema, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi et la principale entrepreneure de beauté et de maquillage d’Afrique, Tara Durotoye.

La cérémonie de Miss Nigeria 2019 a été organisée par Ebuka Obi-Uchendu et en présence de la première dame de l’État de Lagos, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, ainsi que d’autres hauts dignitaires. A l’issue de la compétition, les organisateurs cités par expressiveinfo ont annoncé que Miss Tukura recevra lors d’une cérémonie de remise de lots, un appartement de luxe et une voiture pour avoir remporté le concours.

Priceless moment…

Few Hours to the BIG DAY. The 43rd Miss Nigeria Coronation which I'm a part of and I'm feeling different emotions right now. I'm thankful to God, @missnigeriaorg for the opportunity, my family and friends for the unending support. I can't believe it. This actually was a childhood dream and I'm so excited that after many years of doubt, I took the bold step to register, audition, go through all the stages and tomorrow is the big day. Whatever the outcome is, the most important thing to me is the love that you all showed me. The unending encouragement, calls and positive messages. I LOVE EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU 🙏 ❤️❤️❤️ Don't forget to pray for me and the success of the show.🙏🙏🙏

