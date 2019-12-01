Miss Nigeria 2019: Etsanyi Tukura remporte la couronne (photos)

View this post on Instagram

Few Hours to the BIG DAY. The 43rd Miss Nigeria Coronation which I’m a part of and I’m feeling different emotions right now. I’m thankful to God, @missnigeriaorg for the opportunity, my family and friends for the unending support. I can’t believe it. This actually was a childhood dream and I’m so excited that after many years of doubt, I took the bold step to register, audition, go through all the stages and tomorrow is the big day. Whatever the outcome is, the most important thing to me is the love that you all showed me. The unending encouragement, calls and positive messages. I LOVE EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU 🙏 ❤️❤️❤️ Don’t forget to pray for me and the success of the show.🙏🙏🙏