La plus jeune milliardaire du monde complètement craquante dans ses tenue d’Halloween (Photos)
Jeudi 31 octobre, c’est la fête d’Halloween. Kylie Jenner pour célébrer cette fête a publié sur son compte Instagram une série de photos qui a complètement fait fondre les internautes. Et ces déguisements ont doublement régalé ses fans.
Pour célébrer Halloween ce 31 octobre 2019, Kylie Jenner s’est aussi prêtée au jeu de déguisement. La bombe de 22 ans du clan Kardashian/Jenner s’est affichée sur son compte Instagram avec un costume de Marilyn Monroe, puis dans la peau d’Ariel.
En effet, la demi-sœur de Kim Kardashian a posé en costume de Marilyn Monroe pour une séance photo pour le V Magazine. L’entrepreneuse milliardaire de 22 ans, avec les cheveux colorés en blond était dans une robe et en gants longs de couleur fuchsia pour la couverture de la revue de mode V Magazine. Une manière pour l’ex-compagne du rappeur Travis Scott de rendre hommage à sa manière à la mannequin et actrice Marilyn Monroe.
For Halloween and our first #V!DEO cover, beauty boss and business icon @kyliejenner transforms herself into old Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe!
En début de semaine, lorsque Halloween s’approchait à grands pas, la fondatrice de la société américaine Kylie Cosmetics, a assisté à une soirée déguisée organisée par son amie Anastasia Karanikolaou. L’événement avait pour thème l’univers du magazine masculin Playboy. Pour l’occasion, la maman de l’adorable Stormi (1 an) a séduit ses fans grâce à des costumes de petite sirène et de lapine…Kylie Jenner a fait sensation sur son compte Instagram en se transformant en Playboy Bunny, surnom des serveuses du Playboy Club.