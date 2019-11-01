La plus jeune milliardaire du monde complètement craquante dans ses tenue d’Halloween (Photos)

Célébrité
Par Vincent DEGUENON
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 18: Kylie Jenner adjusts her hair as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Chadstone Shopping Centre on November 18, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Jeudi 31 octobre, c’est la fête d’Halloween. Kylie Jenner pour célébrer cette fête a publié sur son compte Instagram une série de photos  qui a complètement fait fondre les internautes. Et ces déguisements ont doublement régalé ses fans.

A lire aussi:

DJ Arafat: après les attaques de Tina Glamour, son oncle demande pardon à Carmen

Procès héritage Johnny Hallyday: enfin une bonne nouvelle pour sa veuve Laeticia

Ruinée et prise de panique, Ophélie Winter saccage un hôtel à Paris

Pour célébrer Halloween ce 31 octobre 2019, Kylie Jenner s’est aussi prêtée au jeu de déguisement. La bombe de 22 ans du clan Kardashian/Jenner s’est affichée sur son compte Instagram avec un costume de Marilyn Monroe, puis dans la peau d’Ariel.

View this post on Instagram

found my flounder… 🐠

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

En effet, la demi-sœur de Kim Kardashian a posé en costume de Marilyn Monroe pour une séance photo pour le V Magazine. L’entrepreneuse milliardaire de 22 ans, avec les cheveux colorés en blond était dans une robe et en gants longs de couleur fuchsia pour la couverture de la revue de mode V Magazine. Une manière pour l’ex-compagne du rappeur Travis Scott de rendre hommage à sa manière à la mannequin et actrice Marilyn Monroe.

View this post on Instagram

𝒟𝒾𝒶𝓂𝑜𝓃𝒹𝓈 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝒶 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁’𝓈 𝒷𝑒𝓈𝓉 𝒻𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒹 💎 For Halloween and our first #V!DEO cover, beauty boss and business icon @kyliejenner transforms herself into old Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe! The youngest daughter of the world’s most famous family goes into full character for her #GentlemenPreferBlondes rendition. Head to our site for her latest interview and more from the shoot. Link in bio! — V!DEO Cover: @gregswalesart Styling: @jilljacobsstudio Deputy Editor/Text: @mathiasrosenzweig Makeup: @makeupbyariel using @kyliecosmetics Hair: @hair_by_jay1 Set Design: @theninjaatelier — Kylie wears @alejandrocollection / makeup @kyliecosmetics — #V

A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on

View this post on Instagram

𝒟𝒾𝒶𝓂𝑜𝓃𝒹𝓈 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝒶 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁’𝓈 𝒷𝑒𝓈𝓉 𝒻𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒹 💎 The youngest member of the world’s most famous family has never been afraid to really go for it—especially on Halloween. Starring in an homage to screen queen Marilyn Monroe, she reminds us once again that glamour and camp can come together as one. Head to vmagazine.com to see the full video and more from the shoot! — Photography: @gregswalesart Styling: @jilljacobsstudio Deputy Editor/Text: @mathiasrosenzweig Makeup: @makeupbyariel using @kyliecosmetics Hair: @hair_by_jay1 Set Design: @theninjaatelier — Kylie wears custom @alejandrocollection / makeup @kyliecosmetics — #V

A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on

En début de semaine, lorsque Halloween s’approchait à grands pas, la fondatrice de la société américaine Kylie Cosmetics, a assisté à une soirée déguisée organisée par son amie Anastasia Karanikolaou. L’événement avait pour thème l’univers du magazine masculin Playboy. Pour l’occasion, la maman de l’adorable Stormi (1 an) a séduit ses fans grâce à des costumes de petite sirène et de lapine…Kylie Jenner a fait sensation sur son compte Instagram en se transformant en Playboy Bunny, surnom des serveuses du Playboy Club.

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse email ne sera pas publiée.

Dans le Flux de l'actualité

Juventus: les chiffres astronomiques de Cristiano Jr font rêver

Bénin: voici les nouvelles dates des élections communales, législatives et présidentielles

Bénin: voici les dispositions modifiées dans la Constitution de 1990

Bénin – Révision de la constitution: c’est un coup d’état qui vient de se dérouler, selon Sadikou Alao

Bénin: la HAAC toujours sous le contrôle des politiques malgré la réforme constitutionnelle

Emiliano Sala: un stade officiellement rebaptisé en son nom

Bénin: le parti Fcbe aile Djènontin au sujet de l’aile Hounkpè

Bénin – Révision de la constitution: réparation sera faite, Valentin Djènontin

Football – Revue de presse : la folle régularité de Cristiano Ronaldo (vidéo)

Révision de la Constitution : deal entre FCBE et Patrice Talon ? (vidéo)

Mariam Chabi Talata: « Il faut protéger le Bénin éternel… »

Bénin: la révision cyclique de la constitution actée!

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More