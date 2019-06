Rihanna et Hassan Jameel très amoureux, les tendres photos de leur escapade en Italie

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Tanya P. @tanyaxpayne & Thembi! @thembitv_ _____________________________ #TSRExclusive: #Roommates, if you’ve been waiting for that Fenty music, you may have to wait a little longer cause sis is living it UP with her man and his family in Italy! ________________________ It looks like #Rihanna and her billionaire boo #HassanJameel are getting more and more serious. The love birds were spotted in Capri, Italy living their BEST life as they grabbed food by the water. 😍 ___________________________ The most interesting thing is It looks like Rih is not only kickin’ it with Hassan but his family seems to really like her too! In the pics you can see them grabbing some lunch before they all head out on a boat ride to a private location. Catch more photos of them at theshaderoom.com (📸: Backgrid)