Journée du Commonwealth: Kate Middleton et Meghan Markle, duo élégant plus soudé que jamais (Photo)

Ce lundi 11 mars, Meghan Markle et Kate Middleton, accompagnées de la famille royale britannique assistaient à la messe organisée en l’honneur de la journée du Commonwealth, à l’abbaye de Westminster. Alors que les rumeurs les disent en froid, les deux duchesses semblaient plus soudées que jamais.
Lundi 11 mars 2019, Kate Middleton et Meghan Markle étaient à l’abbaye de Westminster, à Londres, à l’occasion de la journée du Commonwealth, dont on fêtait le 70ème anniversaire. Leurs époux, le Prince William et le Prince Harry étaient également présents. Parmi les présents, les autres membres de la famille royale, on note le Prince Charles et son épouse Camilla, ainsi que la Reine Elisabeth II.
