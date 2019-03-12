Journée du Commonwealth: Kate Middleton et Meghan Markle, duo élégant plus soudé que jamais (Photo)

Par Vincent DEGUENON

Ce lundi 11 mars, Meghan Markle et Kate Middleton, accompagnées de la famille royale britannique assistaient à la messe organisée en l’honneur de la journée du Commonwealth, à l’abbaye de Westminster. Alors que les rumeurs les disent en froid, les deux duchesses semblaient plus soudées que jamais.

Lundi 11 mars 2019, Kate Middleton et Meghan Markle étaient à l’abbaye de Westminster, à Londres, à l’occasion de la journée du Commonwealth, dont on fêtait le 70ème anniversaire. Leurs époux, le Prince William et le Prince Harry étaient également présents. Parmi les présents, les autres membres de la famille royale, on note le Prince Charles et son épouse Camilla, ainsi que la Reine Elisabeth II.

Kate Middleton portait une robe manteau rouge de la marque Catherine Walker avec une pochette beige. De son côté, Meghan Markle, maintenant enceinte de huit mois, a fait honneur à son amie Victoria Beckham. Elle était habillée d’une robe, d’un manteau, d’un sac et des chaussures de la marque de la styliste britannique.
Les retrouvailles entre les deux femmes étaient bien entendues scrutées de très près. Les rumeurs de tensions et de mésententes ne cessent d’être relancées chaque semaine par la presse britannique. Elles ont été chaleureuses et bienveillantes l’une envers l’autre. Très souriantes, elles se sont fait la bise, avant de s’adresser quelques mots, toujours dans la bonne humeur.
Autre image marquante de cette journée du Commonwealth, la belle entente entre Meghan Markle et le Prince Charles. Beau-père et belle-fille se sont montrés complices, partageant même un petit fou rire.

Meghan and Catherine! ❤️ . . . Earlier Meghan and Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service 🌍 ⛪ ! It was Meghan's second time attending this service with her first being last year when she was just Harry's fiancée now she is attending as his wife and as a mother to be! They were joined by other members of the royal family including: the Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Cambridges 👑. . . . The Commonwealth service is a chance for the 53 countries of the commonwealth to come together to celebrate their vast diversity and strong unity of the Commonwealth. This year is significant as it marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Commonwealth❤️. "Towards a Common Future" was last year's commonwealth day theme, this year's theme is "A Connected Commonwealth".

Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and His Royal Highness, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales await the arrival of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II for the Commonwealth Service, to mark Commonwealth Day, at Westminster Abbey in London. || 11th March 2019

