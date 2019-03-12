Journée du Commonwealth: Kate Middleton et Meghan Markle, duo élégant plus soudé que jamais (Photo)

View this post on Instagram

Meghan and Catherine! ❤️ . . . Earlier Meghan and Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service 🌍 ⛪ ! It was Meghan's second time attending this service with her first being last year when she was just Harry's fiancée now she is attending as his wife and as a mother to be! They were joined by other members of the royal family including: the Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Cambridges 👑. . . . The Commonwealth service is a chance for the 53 countries of the commonwealth to come together to celebrate their vast diversity and strong unity of the Commonwealth. This year is significant as it marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Commonwealth❤️. "Towards a Common Future" was last year's commonwealth day theme, this year's theme is "A Connected Commonwealth".