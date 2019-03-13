États-Unis: à 28 ans, un homme transgenre réussit à tomber enceinte et accouche (Photo)

Wyley Simpson, un Américain de 28 ans né femme suivait un traitement pour devenir homme. Mais elle (ou il ) aura la surprise de tomber enceinte malgré le traitement hormonal à la testostérone qui rend stérile puisqu’il n’y a plus d’ovulation.
Depuis sept ans maintenant Wyley, né femme, a entamé une transition pour devenir homme. Cet Américain de 28 ans, avait décidé d’arrêter subitement son traitement pour essayer d’avoir un enfant biologiquement avec son compagnon.
A cause du traitement hormonal, les personnes transgenres nées femmes deviennent généralement stériles. En effet, le traitement hormonal à la testostérone rend stérile puisqu’il n’y a plus d’ovulation. Alors que les médecins lui avaient assuré qu’il ne pourrait plus tomber enceinte, Wyley Simpson a donné naissance il y a un an à son premier enfant.
Un véritable miracle lorsque l’on sait que Wyley prenait quotidiennement de la testostérone. « J’ai commencé ma transition alors que j’avais 21 ans. Voir mon ventre s’arrondir et devenir si féminin m’a beaucoup perturbé », confie le jeune homme au Daily Mail.
Heureux papa d’un petit Rowan
Depuis le mois de février 2018, Wyley Simpson est donc le papa d’un petit Rowan né par césarienne. Si cette naissance relève du miracle pour les médecins, celle-ci a été possible car l’Américain a gardé son appareil reproducteur féminin. Comme quoi, chassez le naturel, il revient au galop.