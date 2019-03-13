États-Unis: à 28 ans, un homme transgenre réussit à tomber enceinte et accouche (Photo)

View this post on Instagram

I am back … After a long mental battle with post partum depression (most people don't glorify the hard parts of pregnancy ) that I caved and broke. I am doing better , but still have "those" days but for now I am all smiles and things shall get better .. it was rough . I don't regret deleting account . I think it was good for me Anywho…. "Daddy and Papa says I am getting big so quickly and I have been inhabiting this Earth now for 3 months" -Rowan Fox #transdad #seahorsepapa #queerfamily #pregnantman #buslife #tinyliving #nomadicfamily #gaydad