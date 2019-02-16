USA: Melania Trump, dans un total look rose bonbon lors de sa visite aux enfants malades (photo)

Par Claudia E. DIANOU (stag)

La first Lady américaine, Melania Trump, a décidé de s’habiller aux couleurs de l’amour, ce jeudi 14 février 2019, jour de la célébration de la fête de la Saint Valentin. Elle était dans un total look rose, lors de sa visite aux enfants malades aux Etats-Unis.  

Le 14 février 2019, le jour de la Saint Valentin, Melania Trump a fait honneur au thème de cette journée. Elle s’est parée de la couleur rose bonbon , pour rendre visite aux enfants  malades d’un  hôpital de Maryland aux Etats-Unis. En effet, la First Lady s’était fringuée d’un manteau droit très élégant signé « Cedric Charlier » d’une valeur de 1 592 euros sur une robe assortie. Elle a rehaussé son look, d’une paire d’escarpin scintillant.

A lire aussi : Fashion Week: Bella Hadid et Kaia Gerber se métamorphosent (photo)

Par ailleurs, il faut noter que cette couleur, se mariait avec la décoration de la salle d’accueil, qui était remplie de cœurs rouges aux inscriptions roses.

 

 

À suivre cette semaine Voir tous les évents

11 Février 2019 - 17 Février 2019

  • nov 19, 2018 - nov 25, 2018
  • nov 26, 2018 - dec 02, 2018
  • dec 03, 2018 - dec 09, 2018
  • dec 10, 2018 - dec 16, 2018
  • dec 17, 2018 - dec 23, 2018
  • dec 24, 2018 - dec 30, 2018
  • dec 31, 2018 - jan 06, 2019
  • jan 07, 2019 - jan 13, 2019
  • jan 14, 2019 - jan 20, 2019
  • jan 21, 2019 - jan 27, 2019
  • jan 28, 2019 - fév 03, 2019
  • fév 04, 2019 - fév 10, 2019
  • fév 11, 2019 - fév 17, 2019
  • fév 18, 2019 - fév 24, 2019
  • fév 25, 2019 - mar 03, 2019
  • mar 04, 2019 - mar 10, 2019
  • mar 11, 2019 - mar 17, 2019
  • mar 18, 2019 - mar 24, 2019
  • mar 25, 2019 - mar 31, 2019
  • avr 01, 2019 - avr 07, 2019
  • avr 08, 2019 - avr 14, 2019
  • avr 15, 2019 - avr 21, 2019
  • avr 22, 2019 - avr 28, 2019
  • avr 29, 2019 - mai 05, 2019
  • mai 06, 2019 - mai 12, 2019
lun11
mar12
mer13
jeu14
ven15
sam16
dim17

05fév(fév 5)0 h 00 min28(fév 28)0 h 00 minAppel à candidature pour le Concours Startups FIDEA 2019

vous pourriez aussi aimer Plus d'articles de l'auteur

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse email ne sera pas publiée.

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

En poursuivant votre navigation, vous acceptez notre charte cookies, nos CGU, la détection des bloqueurs de publicité, le dépôt de cookies et technologies similaires tiers ou non, le croisement avec les données que vous avez fourni dans les formulaires du site afin d’améliorer votre expérience utilisateur, vous offrir des contenus et publicités personnalisés à votre profil, effectuer des études pour optimiser nos offres et prévenir la fraude publicitaire. AccepterEn savoir plus

Politique de confidentialité & Cookies
X