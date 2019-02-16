USA: Melania Trump, dans un total look rose bonbon lors de sa visite aux enfants malades (photo)

La first Lady américaine, Melania Trump, a décidé de s’habiller aux couleurs de l’amour, ce jeudi 14 février 2019, jour de la célébration de la fête de la Saint Valentin. Elle était dans un total look rose, lors de sa visite aux enfants malades aux Etats-Unis.
Le 14 février 2019, le jour de la Saint Valentin, Melania Trump a fait honneur au thème de cette journée. Elle s’est parée de la couleur rose bonbon , pour rendre visite aux enfants malades d’un hôpital de Maryland aux Etats-Unis. En effet, la First Lady s’était fringuée d’un manteau droit très élégant signé « Cedric Charlier » d’une valeur de 1 592 euros sur une robe assortie. Elle a rehaussé son look, d’une paire d’escarpin scintillant.
First Lady Melania Trump visits the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for an afternoon of Valentine’s Day festivities with some of their young patients, yesterday on February 14, 2019 in Bethesda, MD❤️🇺🇸 • #MelaniaTrump #FLOTUS #DonaldTrump #POTUS #USA #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #UnitedStates #UnitedStatesOfAmerica #President
Par ailleurs, il faut noter que cette couleur, se mariait avec la décoration de la salle d’accueil, qui était remplie de cœurs rouges aux inscriptions roses.