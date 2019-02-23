Nigéria: le rappeur Tinie Tempah fait de cette vendeuse de pain, un mannequin (vidéo)

View this post on Instagram

So I found her …our beauty from the @tiniegram shoot and boy have I got a fantastic story to share with you all. Right here is an amazing 27yr old mother of two , Jumoke Sunday with an incredible life story .I called on three amazing artists @bimpeonakoya for beautiful makeup .. @zubbydefinition for hair and @emaedosio to make a short documentary about her .. Every one gave a yes !on the spot . They were all at the studio within an hour and we had the most amazing shoot with her. I've also spoken to a few people about the best way to help move her forward and reunite her with her family . … The process has already begone and I'll figure out the best way to have anyone who wants to be part of the journey .Meeting and photographing her has inspired us all and we can't wait for the good that will come to her from all of this to unfold . She doesn't speak English well but here ,she was explaining how she found us . I had sent an assistant , as many of you advised ,to leave a message with the people in the area where we photographed her… So here she is .. #Olajumoke #tybellophotography #findingjumoke #thebeginning