Nigéria: le rappeur Tinie Tempah fait de cette vendeuse de pain, un mannequin (vidéo)

Par Angèle M. ADANLE
Nigéria: le rappeur Tinie Tempah fait de cette vendeuse de pain, un mannequin professionnel @ FB

Au Nigéria, une vendeuse de pain est devenue mannequin grâce au rappeur Tinie Tempah.

Olajumoke Orisaguna a été immortalisée lors d’une séance de mannequina, alors qu’elle passait à côté du chanteur, avec un énorme sac de pain. En visualisant les photos après coup, le photographe Ty Bello et son entourage sont frappés par la reine et la beauté Nigérianne. Selon la presse locale, un avis de recherche et  même un appel à témoins ont été lancé puis largement relayé sur les réseaux sociaux. Leur ténacité fini par payer : Olajumoke Orisaguna fini par être identifiée et signe avec une agence de mannequinat.

Quelques jours plus tard, Olajumoke Orisagana s’est retrouvée, gracieuse, en couverture du magazine de mode This Day Style, l’un des titres les plus lus par la société nigériane. La jeune femme y raconte sa vie avant sa rencontre avec le photographe.

 

View this post on Instagram

So I found her …our beauty from the @tiniegram shoot and boy have I got a fantastic story to share with you all. Right here is an amazing 27yr old mother of two , Jumoke Sunday with an incredible life story .I called on three amazing artists @bimpeonakoya for beautiful makeup .. @zubbydefinition for hair and @emaedosio to make a short documentary about her .. Every one gave a yes !on the spot . They were all at the studio within an hour and we had the most amazing shoot with her. I've also spoken to a few people about the best way to help move her forward and reunite her with her family . … The process has already begone and I'll figure out the best way to have anyone who wants to be part of the journey .Meeting and photographing her has inspired us all and we can't wait for the good that will come to her from all of this to unfold . She doesn't speak English well but here ,she was explaining how she found us . I had sent an assistant , as many of you advised ,to leave a message with the people in the area where we photographed her… So here she is .. #Olajumoke #tybellophotography #findingjumoke #thebeginning

A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello) on

Un véritable conte de fées commence alors pour la jeune vendeuse, qui se retrouve propulsée dans le monde du mannequinat et signe avec l’agence Few Model Nigeria. Une séance photo pour le magazine de mode This Day. Et pourtant, il y a quelques mois, le quotidien d’Olajumoke Orisaguna, une Nigériane pauvre de 27 ans, mariée et mère de deux enfants, était des plus ordinaires à Lagos.

Consciente que sa vie a changé grâce aux réseaux sociaux, Olajumoke Orisaguna a ouvert son compte Instagram le 10 février 2019. Il est tenu par son manager, car la vendeuse de pain devenue mannequin, ne parle que yoruba, pas l’anglais.

