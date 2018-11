Nigéria: Tiwa sauvage, meilleur artiste africain aux MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 (vidéo)

View this post on Instagram

Almighty God, you ARE so faithful. My savage soldiers you did this for us. You’ve stuck with me through the roller coasters, THANK YOU To my amazing team, this is just the beginning. African Woman, this is for US I’ve been through a lot but I’ve kept my head up and weathered the storm because I know some little girl somewhere is dreaming like I did. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️