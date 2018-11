Celine Van Gerner: son maquillage au chat fait polémique (photos)

Just came in from Doha. I’m honored to be the FIRST, LAST and ONLY ONE in history who went out on stage in full character! Feeling blessed ☺️🤩 #history #firstlastonlyone #gymnastics @DutchGymnastics pic.twitter.com/6I61UXKZnh

— Céline van Gerner (@celinevangerner) October 29, 2018